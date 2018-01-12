Earnings Growth Analytics Keep Kinder Morgan (KMI) a Strong Sell

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) is a constituent of the 54 company Oil & Gas Pipelines GICS industry group, which is part of the 169 company GICS Industrial Services sector. KMI's market value is $42.3 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group. The stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 45 among the 54 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 146 among the 169 companies in the sector, and number 4,320 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

KMI is rated as a Strong Sell using the methodology for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. KMI has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Sell to a Strong Sell.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Industrial Services sector number 20 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil & Gas Pipelines industry group is ranked 122 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Kinder Morgan has attained below-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. KMI's grade for cash flow is better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. Kinder Morgan's fundamental scores give KMI a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge KMI's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach assesses the relative value of KMI's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.