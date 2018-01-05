Earnings Growth Analytics Keep L Brands, Inc. (LB) a Strong Sell

Currently, L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) has a Strong Sell using the approach to investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 11 months.

As one of the 568 companies in the GICS Consumer Discretionary sector the company is a component of the 94 company Specialty Retail GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of LB is $17.0 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group The stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 81 among the 94 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

The Consumer Discretionary sector is ranked number 10 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Specialty Retail industry group is ranked 62 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

L Brands, Inc. has realized below-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. LB's grades for cash flow and return on equity are significantly worse than its industry group average. L Brands, Inc.'s fundamental scores give LB a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge LB's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, LB currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

