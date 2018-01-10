Earnings Growth Hamper Pain Therapeutics (PTIE) Rating

The current recommendation of Hold for Pain Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTIE) is derived using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing approach. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking PTIE has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

PTIE is a constituent of the 96 company Pharmaceuticals: Other GICS industry group, which is part of the 656 company GICS Health Technology sector. PTIE has a market value of $0.0 billion which is in the bottom quarter of its industry group The ranking for PTIE by Portfolio Grader places it 39 among the 96 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Technology sector number 15 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals: Other industry group is ranked 83 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Pain Therapeutics has received above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

PTIE's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. PTIE's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are markedly worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Pain Therapeutics places in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure PTIE's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring system weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, PTIE currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.