Earnings Growth Hamper Verizon (VZ) Rating

Verizon Communication Inc (NYSE:VZ) ranks in the top 25% of its industry group, Major Telecommunications, and in the top decile of sector group, Communications, with a market value of $211.6 billion. From an investment attractiveness prospective, VZ is ranked in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 50 among the 72 companies in the sector; The current Portfolio Grader ranking for VZ puts it 14 among the 20 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position and number 2,925 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

VZ is rated as a Hold using the methodology for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking VZ has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Communications sector number 6 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Major Telecommunications industry group is ranked 38 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Verizon has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. VZ's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Verizon places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges VZ's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at VZ's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology assesses the relative value of VZ's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.