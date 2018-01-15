Earnings Growth Hamper Verizon (VZ) Rating

Verizon Communication Inc (NYSE:VZ) is one of the 72 companies in the GICS Communications sector, and a member of the 20 company Major Telecommunications GICS industry group within this sector. VZ has a market value of $211.6 billion which is in the top 25% of its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for VZ puts it 14 among the 20 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 50 among the 72 companies in the sector, and number 2,925 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

VZ has a current recommendation of Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. VZ has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Communications sector number 6 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Major Telecommunications industry group is ranked 38 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Verizon has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. VZ's score for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Verizon places in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure VZ's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of VZ's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.