Earnings Growth Keep Southwest Energy (SWN) a Sell

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Southwest Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) a Sell. The methods for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool, developed by Louis Navellier evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking SWN has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

The company ranks in the upper half of its industry group, Oil & Gas Production, and in the upper half of its sector group, Energy Minerals, with a market value of $2.6 billion.

The Energy Minerals sector is ranked number 18 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil & Gas Production industry group is ranked 104 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores SWN has earned are average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. SWN's score for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. These fundamental scores give Southwest Energy a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge SWN's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach balances the relative value of SWN's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.