Earnings Growth Keeps Microsoft (MSFT) Shares a Buy

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) is one of 82 companies within the Packaged Software GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 327 company GICS Technology Services sector. MSFT has a market value of $694.8 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for MSFT puts it 12 among the 82 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 48 among the 327 companies in the sector, and number 436 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

MSFT is rated as a Buy using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. The shares have been downgraded from a Strong Buy to a Buy in the last week.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Technology Services sector number 2 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Packaged Software industry group is ranked 38 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

MSFT has realized above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 2 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. MSFT's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Microsoft places in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure MSFT's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring system evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, MSFT currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.