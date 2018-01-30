Earnings Growth Make Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB) a Buy at recent price of $16.25

Reasons for Itau Unibanco Holding SA's (NYSE:ITUB) current Buy recommendation are analytical scores that are near average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top quarter, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top third, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is better than average. ITUB's Buy recommendation is even more noteworthy due to the fact that it is in a sector and an industry group that are ranked below average in attractiveness. ITUB is rated as a Buy by means of the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The approach to fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. ITUB has maintained this ranking for 3 months.

ITUB is a member of the 308 company Regional Banks GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 990 company GICS Finance sector. ITUB has a market value of $53.5 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for ITUB puts it 59 among the 308 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Finance sector number 16 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Regional Banks industry group is ranked 111 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

ITUB has realized above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. ITUB's grades for return on equity and cash flow are much better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Itau Unibanco Holding places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures ITUB's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at ITUB's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $16.25 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, ITUB currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

