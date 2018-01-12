Earnings Momentum Hurt ChinaNet Online Holdings (CNET) Rating

The current recommendation of Hold for ChinaNet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) is computed using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months.

CNET ranks in the fourth quartile relative to its peers, Internet Software/Services, and in the fourth quartile relative to its peers, Technology Services, with a market value of $0.1 billion.

The Technology Services sector is ranked number 2 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Internet Software/Services industry group is ranked 22 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

ChinaNet Online Holdings has received above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

CNET's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. CNET's grade for cash flow is significantly better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is well below-average. ChinaNet Online Holdings' fundamental scores give CNET a place in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge CNET's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach weighs the relative value of CNET's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.