Earnings Momentum Keep Weatherford International (WFT) a Sell

Weatherford International Plc (NYSE:WFT) is one of 56 companies within the Oilfield Services/Equipment GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 172 company GICS Industrial Services sector. WFT's market value is $4.0 billion which falls in the top 25% of its industry group. The ranking for WFT by Portfolio Grader places it 24 among the 56 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 85 among the 172 companies in the sector, and number 3,243 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks WFT as a Sell. The methods for investing incorporated in this tool, developed by Louis Navellier, researches and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

The Industrial Services sector is ranked number 20 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oilfield Services/Equipment industry group is ranked 121 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores earned by WFT are average or below-average scores in 7 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much worse than the industry average and a score for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, while the score for earnings surprise is better than average. WFT's scores for cash flow and return on equity are markedly worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Weatherford International places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view WFT's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology weighs the relative value of WFT's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.