Earnings Momentum Make Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) a Sell at recent price of $20.65

Influencing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's (NYSE:TEVA) current Sell recommendation are analytical scores that are below average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom quarter, a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom eighth, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is unattractive. While the company derives some benefit of being in a sector that is ranked above average in investment attractiveness, its industry group is ranked below average in attractiveness which may equalize this to some extent. The a Sell rating for TEVA is based on the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The system for investing incorporated in this analytical tool evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

With a $21.7 billion market value, the company ranks in the upper half of its industry group, Pharmaceuticals: Generic, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Health Technology, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 13 among the 15 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 581 among the 662 companies in the sector of its Health Technology sector, and number 4,054 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Technology sector number 9 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals: Generic industry group is ranked 95 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The company has realized average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

TEVA's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. TEVA's grades for cash flow and return on equity are significantly worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge TEVA's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach considers the relative value of TEVA's shares based on the recent $20.65 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.