Earnings Visibility Analytics Keep JC Penney Company (JCP) a Strong Sell

The current recommendation of Strong Sell for JC Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) is derived using the methods of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 10 months.

As one of the 148 companies in the GICS Retail Trade sector the company is a constituent of the 5 company Department Stores GICS industry group within this sector. JCP has a market value of $1.1 billion which is in the bottom quarter of its industry group Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks JCP 5 within the 5 companies in this industry group.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Retail Trade sector number 17 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Department Stores industry group is ranked 107 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

JC Penney Company has attained below-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

JCP's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are much worse than average. JCP's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. JC Penney Company's fundamental scores give JCP a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view JCP's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach considers the relative value of JCP's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.