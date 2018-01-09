Earnings Visibility Analytics Keep Nabors Industries (NBR) a Strong Sell

Currently, Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) has a Strong Sell using Louis Navellier's investing methodology and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

The company is one of 12 companies within the Contract Drilling GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 169 company GICS Industrial Services sector. NBR's market value is $2.1 billion which falls in the lower half of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for NBR puts it 10 within the 12 companies in this industry group.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Industrial Services sector number 20 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Contract Drilling industry group is ranked 129 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Nabors Industries has received below-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions, and earnings surprises that are much worse than average and a score for earnings momentum that is better than average. NBR's metric for cash flow is much better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is well below-average. Nabors Industries' fundamental scores give NBR a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view NBR's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach evaluates the relative value of NBR's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.