Earnings Visibility Hamper Comcast (CMCSA) Rating

With a $198.4 billion market value, Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Cable/Satellite TV, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Consumer Services, in market value. From the viewpoint of investment attractiveness, Portfolio Grader's current ranking for CMCSA puts it 6 within the 12 companies in this industry group; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 131 among the 259 companies in the sector, and number 2,431 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

CMCSA is rated as a Hold using the approach to investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Services sector number 13 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Cable/Satellite TV industry group is ranked 106 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

CMCSA has achieved above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

CMCSA's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. CMCSA's ranking for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Comcast a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge CMCSA's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology considers the relative value of CMCSA's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.