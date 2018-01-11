Earnings Visibility Hamper Novavax (NVAX) Rating

Novavax Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX) ranks in the upper half of its industry group, Biotechnology, and in the upper half of its sector group, Health Technology, with a market value of $0.4 billion. From an investment attractiveness vantage point, NVAX is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 264 among the 656 companies in the sector; the ranking for NVAX by Portfolio Grader places it 127 among the 337 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position and number 1,942 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

NVAX is rated as a Hold using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. NVAX has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Buy to a Hold.

The Health Technology sector is ranked number 15 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 84 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

NVAX has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

NVAX's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. NVAX's metric for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. Novavax's fundamental scores give NVAX a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure NVAX's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of NVAX's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.