Earnings Visibility Hurt Cisco (CSCO) Rating

Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) is ranked as a Hold using the methodology of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking CSCO has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

The company is one of the 375 companies in the GICS Electronic Technology sector and is a member of the 21 company Computer Communications GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of CSCO is $202.3 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for CSCO puts it 10 among the 21 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 5 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Computer Communications industry group is ranked 85 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Cisco has earned above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for sales growth and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for operating margin is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. CSCO's grades for cash flow and return on equity are discernibly better than its industry group average. Cisco's fundamental scores give CSCO a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge CSCO's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, CSCO currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

