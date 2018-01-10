Earnings Visibility Keep Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) a Sell

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) is classified as a member of the 15 company Pharmaceuticals: Generic GICS industry group, which is part of the 656 company GICS Health Technology sector. TEVA's market value is $19.5 billion which places it in the upper half of its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 12 among the 15 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 571 among the 656 companies in the sector, and number 4,066 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks TEVA as a Sell. With proprietary fundamental and quantitative metrics developed by Louis Navellier, this stock analytical tool evaluates approximately 5,000 stocks weekly. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Technology sector number 15 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals: Generic industry group is ranked 106 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The company scores are below-average in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. TEVA's grades for return on equity and cash flow are significantly worse than its industry group average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' fundamental scores give TEVA a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure TEVA's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach evaluates the relative value of TEVA's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.