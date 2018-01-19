Earnings Visibility Make Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) a Buy

With a $28.6 billion market value, Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Precious Metals, and in the top decile of sector group, Non-Energy Minerals, in market value. From the prospective of investment attractiveness, the ranking for FCX by Portfolio Grader places it 23 among the 60 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 49 among the 150 companies in the sector, and number 1,510 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

FCX is rated as a Buy using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Non-Energy Minerals sector number 7 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Precious Metals industry group is ranked 45 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Freeport-McMoRan has earned above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 3 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

FCX's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. FCX's metric for return on equity is materially better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Freeport-McMoRan's fundamental scores give FCX a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view FCX's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach assesses the relative value of FCX's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.