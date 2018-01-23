Earnings Visibility Make Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) a Sell

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) is one of the 657 companies in the GICS Health Technology sector, and a member of the 15 company Pharmaceuticals: Generic GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of TEVA is $21.0 billion which places it in the upper half of its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for TEVA puts it 13 among the 15 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 571 among the 657 companies in the sector, and number 4,037 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

TEVA is rated as a Sell using the methodology of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. TEVA has maintained this ranking for the last month.

The Health Technology sector is ranked number 10 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals: Generic industry group is ranked 100 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

TEVA scores are below-average in 6 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

TEVA's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. TEVA's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are significantly worse than its industry group average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' fundamental scores give TEVA a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure TEVA's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, TEVA currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

