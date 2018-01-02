Earnings Visibility Penalize Bank of America (BAC) Rating

Currently, Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) has a Hold using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking BAC has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

BAC is one of the 757 companies in the GICS Financials sector and is a constituent of the 339 company Banks GICS industry group within this sector. BAC's market value is $308.7 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for BAC puts it 123 among the 339 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

The Financials sector is ranked number 11 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Banks industry group is ranked 67 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Bank of America has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. BAC's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Bank of America's fundamental scores give BAC a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view BAC's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, BAC currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.