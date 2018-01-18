Earnings Visibility Penalize Comcast (CMCSA) Rating

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) a Hold. The methodology for investing incorporated in this analytical tool developed by Louis Navellier researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. CMCSA has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

The company is one of 12 companies within the Cable/Satellite TV GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 259 company GICS Consumer Services sector. CMCSA's market value is $198.4 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group Currently, CMCSA is ranked 6 among the 12 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Services sector number 13 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Cable/Satellite TV industry group is ranked 106 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

CMCSA has received above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. CMCSA's ranking for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Comcast a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure CMCSA's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach considers the relative value of CMCSA's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.