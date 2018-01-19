Eastman Kodak (KODK) Upgrade Curbed by Inferior Earnings Growth

Eastman Kodak Co (NYSE:KODK) is ranked as a Sell using the methodology of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. KODK has been upgraded from a Strong Sell to a Sell in the last week.

With a $0.4 billion market value, KODK ranks in the top half of its industry group, Electronic Equipment/Instruments, and in the lower half of its sector group, Electronic Technology, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the current Portfolio Grader ranking for KODK puts it 47 among the 57 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 302 among the 375 companies in the sector of its Electronic Technology sector, and number 3,623 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 5 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Electronic Equipment/Instruments industry group is ranked 59 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores the company has earned are average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

KODK's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. KODK's grades for return on equity and cash flow are decidedly better than its industry group average. Eastman Kodak's fundamental scores give KODK a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge KODK's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach evaluates the relative value of KODK's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.