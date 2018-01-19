EBay (EBAY) Earnings Visibility Hurt Rating

With a $39.9 billion market value, EBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Other Consumer Services, and in the top decile of sector group, Consumer Services, in market value. From the viewpoint of investment attractiveness, the ranking for EBAY by Portfolio Grader places it 20 among the 57 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 99 among the 259 companies in the sector, and number 1,902 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

EBAY has a current recommendation of Hold using the methodology for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking EBAY has had from Portfolio Grader for 5 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Services sector number 13 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Other Consumer Services industry group is ranked 77 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system EBay has achieved above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

EBAY's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. EBAY's scores for return on equity and cash flow are decidedly better than its industry group average. EBay's fundamental scores give EBAY a place in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure EBAY's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, EBAY currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.