Ensco (ESV) a Strong Sell at recent price of $5.99, on Funereal Sales Growth

Ensco Plc's (NYSE:ESV) Strong Sell recommendation is further impacted by being in an industry group and sector that are ranked below average in attractiveness. Influencing this recommendation are an analytical score that is well below average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom eighth, a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom eighth, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is among the least attractive. ESV is rated as a Strong Sell by means of the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The approach to fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. ESV has maintained this ranking for 6 months.

The company is a constituent of the 12 company Contract Drilling GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 172 company GICS Industrial Services sector. ESV has a market value of $2.0 billion which is in the lower half of its industry group ESV is currently ranked number 11 among the 12 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Industrial Services sector number 20 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Contract Drilling industry group is ranked 128 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Ensco has achieved below-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

ESV's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is worse than the industry average, a score for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings surprises that is much better than average. ESV's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Ensco's fundamental scores give ESV a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure ESV's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $5.99 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, ESV currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.