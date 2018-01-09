Exceptional Earnings Momentum Makes Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) a Strong Buy

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) is one of the 148 companies in the GICS Retail Trade sector, and a component of the 14 company Internet Retail GICS industry group within this sector. BABA's market value is $487.4 billion which places it in the top 25% of its industry group. Currently, BABA is ranked 1 among the 14 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader; in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 1 among the 148 companies in the sector, and number 18 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks BABA as a Strong Buy. With proprietary fundamental and quantitative metrics developed by Louis Navellier, this stock analytical tool evaluates approximately 5,000 stocks weekly. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking BABA has had from Portfolio Grader for 8 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Retail Trade sector number 17 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Internet Retail industry group is ranked 35 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Alibaba Group Holding has achieved above-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. BABA's score for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Alibaba Group Holding places in the top decile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge BABA's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of BABA's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.