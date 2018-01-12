Exxon Mobil (XOM) a Sell on Slumping Industry Group Rank

Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) is one of 20 companies within the Integrated Oil GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 185 company GICS Energy Minerals sector. The market value of XOM is $367.6 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 17 among the 20 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 116 among the 185 companies in the sector, and number 3,128 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks XOM as a Sell. Using Louis Navellier's investing methodology this stock analysis tool assesses stocks by means of fundamental and quantitative analytical tools. XOM has maintained this ranking for the last month.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Energy Minerals sector number 18 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Integrated Oil industry group is ranked 26 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

XOM scores are below-average in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

XOM's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. XOM's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Exxon Mobil a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure XOM's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology balances the relative value of XOM's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.