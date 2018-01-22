Facebook (FB) a Strong Buy on Stellar Quant Score

Currently, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) has a Strong Buy using Louis Navellier's system for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. FB has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

The company is classified as a constituent of the 93 company Internet Software/Services GICS industry group, which is part of the 327 company GICS Technology Services sector. FB has a market value of $526.8 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 10 among the 93 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position.

The Technology Services sector is ranked number 2 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Internet Software/Services industry group is ranked 23 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

FB has realized well above-average scores in 6, and above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. FB's ranking for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Facebook's fundamental scores give FB a place in the top decile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure FB's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system balances the relative value of FB's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.