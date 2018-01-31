Facebook (FB) Shares a Buy at recent price of $187.12, on Sales Growth

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) a Buy. The approach to fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. FB has been downgraded from a Strong Buy to a Buy in the last week. The Buy recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Strong Buy to Buy, for Facebook Inc resulted from a process of analysis that is proprietary which generated outcomes that were above average in 6 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, an industry group rated above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top third, ranking in its industry group that is in the top third, a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is attractive and an analytical score that is above average.

FB is a constituent of the 93 company Internet Software/Services GICS industry group, which is part of the 326 company GICS Technology Services sector. The market value of FB is $552.1 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for FB by Portfolio Grader places it 30 among the 93 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Technology Services sector number 2 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Internet Software/Services industry group is ranked 26 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Facebook has realized above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 2 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. FB's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Facebook's fundamental scores give FB a place in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge FB's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system considers the relative value of FB's shares based on the recent $187.12 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.