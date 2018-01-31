Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB ) reported on its latest quarter after the bell Wednesday.

Source: Facebook

The social media site unveiled fourth-quarter earnings of $2.21 per share on an adjusted basis, topping the $1.95 per share that analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting.

Revenue came in at $12.97 billion for the closing quarter of fiscal 2017, also ahead of the Wall Street consensus estimate of $1.95 per share, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters. The site’s mobile advertising revenue tallied up to roughly 89% of its advertising revenue for the quarter, up from 84% in the year-ago quarter.

Facebook’s daily active users (DAU) metric was 1.4 billion throughout the three-month period, slightly missing the 1.41 billion DAU that StreetAccount was calling for. Its monthly active users (MAU) was 2.13 billion, meeting the StreetAccount estimate.

“2017 was a strong year for Facebook, but it was also a hard one,” said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and CEO. “In 2018, we’re focused on making sure Facebook isn’t just fun to use, but also good for people’s well-being and for society.”

Some of the social media network’s recent changes includes showing fewer viral videos in order to ensure that people’s time on the site is well spent. Zuckerberg added that the company’s changes have reduced the time spent on Facebook by roughly 50 million hours every day throughout the fourth quarter.

FB stock took a dip, slipping 2.7% after hours on Wednesday.