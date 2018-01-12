Facebook News Feed Changes 2018: What It Means for You

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) announced that the company is rolling out a number of News Feed changes in 2018.

Source: Facebook

The social media site is changing the social media experience for many by making it more about the people they love than ads. The company said you will now see more posts from friends and family members and less cooking videos, ads and other posts from brands.

The changes were announced on Thursday by Facebook, bringing you more of what you love and making the site look less like a series of infomercials than it is at the moment. The company is making the changes by changing some of its algorithms.

The posts that will not be as visible anymore are the ones from sites that post funny pictures, memes, sell you clothing or deliver articles about the world. A post on the Facebook blog released by Adam Mosseri, head of its News Feed team, said that more posts from friends and family “means we’ll show less public content, including videos and other posts from publishers or businesses.”

Facebook admitted in December that the passive consumption of information such as looking at apparel being sold or too much news from around the world may be bad for your mood.

“We will predict which posts you might want to interact with your friends about, and show these posts higher in feed,” Mosseri wrote.

FB stock fell 3.6% on Friday.