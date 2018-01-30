Falling Industry Group Rank Make Nokia (NOK) a Sell at recent price of $4.96

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) a Sell. This analytical tool researches stocks with fundamental and quantitative analytical. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month. The Sell recommendation for Nokia Corp is the outcome of a proprietary process of evaluation which generated conclusions that were above average in 2 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, and analytical scoring that is near average; and produced below average results in 4 areas: an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the third quarter, ranking in its industry group that is in the third quarter, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is below average.

NOK ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Telecommunications Equipment, and in the top decile of sector group, Electronic Technology, with a market value of $27.0 billion.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 5 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Telecommunications Equipment industry group is ranked 86 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores the company has realized are average or below-average scores in 4 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

NOK's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. NOK's metric for cash flow is markedly better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. These fundamental scores give Nokia a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge NOK's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $4.96 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, NOK currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.