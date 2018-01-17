Falling Sales Growth Make Weatherford International (WFT) a Sell

Weatherford International Plc (NYSE:WFT) is one of 54 companies within the Oilfield Services/Equipment GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 170 company GICS Industrial Services sector. WFT's market value is $4.2 billion which places it in the top quarter of its industry group. The ranking for WFT by Portfolio Grader places it 25 among the 54 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 83 among the 170 companies in the sector, and number 3,166 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

WFT has a current recommendation of Sell using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing approach. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

The Industrial Services sector is ranked number 20 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oilfield Services/Equipment industry group is ranked 120 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

WFT has received average or below-average scores in 7 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

WFT's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. WFT's scores for cash flow and return on equity are strikingly worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Weatherford International a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view WFT's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, WFT currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.