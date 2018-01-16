Feeble Earnings Growth Hamper MoneyGram International (MGI) Rating

With a $0.8 billion market value, MoneyGram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) ranks in the lower half of its industry group, Miscellaneous Commercial Services, and in the lower half of its sector group, Commercial Services, in market value. From the prospective of investment attractiveness, Portfolio Grader's current ranking for MGI puts it 38 among the 89 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 67 among the 156 companies in the sector, and number 2,069 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

MGI is rated as a Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing approach. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

The Commercial Services sector is ranked number 10 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Miscellaneous Commercial Services industry group is ranked 80 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system MoneyGram International has received above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 8 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. MGI's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. MoneyGram International's fundamental scores give MGI a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure MGI's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach assesses the relative value of MGI's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.