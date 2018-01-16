Feeble Industry Group Rank Limit Delta Air Lines (DAL) Rating

Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) is ranked as a Hold using Louis Navellier's investing methodology and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking DAL has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

DAL is a $42.7 billion in market value member of the Airlines GICS industry group where The current Portfolio Grader ranking for DAL puts it 10 among the 18 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot. DAL is ranked in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 66 among the 110 companies in the sector of its Transportation sector and 2,750 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Transportation sector number 14 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Airlines industry group is ranked 64 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

DAL has earned above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

DAL's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. DAL's score for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Delta Air Lines a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge DAL's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach evaluates the relative value of DAL's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.