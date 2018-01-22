Feeble Industry Group Rank Penalize Comcast (CMCSA) Rating

The current recommendation of Hold for Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is derived using the approach of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

The company is a $198.6 billion in market value component of the Cable/Satellite TV GICS industry group where CMCSA is currently ranked number 7 among the 12 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader. CMCSA is ranked in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 159 among the 258 companies in the sector of its Consumer Services sector and 2,899 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Services sector number 11 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Cable/Satellite TV industry group is ranked 115 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Comcast has earned above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. CMCSA's ranking for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Comcast a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures CMCSA's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at CMCSA's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system assesses the relative value of CMCSA's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.