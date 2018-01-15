Fewer Negatives Upgrade of Exxon Mobil (XOM) to Hold

Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) is a constituent of the 20 company Integrated Oil GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 186 company GICS Energy Minerals sector. The market value of XOM is $370.8 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for XOM puts it 14 among the 20 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 94 among the 186 companies in the sector, and number 2,700 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks XOM as a Hold. The approach to fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this stock evaluation tool developed by Louis Navellier, researches and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week. The shares have been upgraded from a Sell to a Hold in the last week.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Energy Minerals sector number 17 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Integrated Oil industry group is ranked 34 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

XOM has received above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 2 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. XOM's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Exxon Mobil places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views XOM's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at XOM's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, XOM currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.