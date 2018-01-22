FirstEnergy (FE) a Buy on Solid Earnings Visibility

FirstEnergy Corp (NYSE:FE) is one of 69 companies within the Electric Utilities GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 116 company GICS Utilities sector. FE has a market value of $13.1 billion which is in the top half of its industry group. The ranking for FE by Portfolio Grader places it 33 among the 69 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 51 among the 116 companies in the sector, and number 1,225 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

FE has a current recommendation of Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing system. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking FE has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Utilities sector number 1 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Electric Utilities industry group is ranked 18 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

FirstEnergy has achieved above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

FE's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for sales growth and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for operating margin is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. FE's grades for cash flow and return on equity are decidedly worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, FirstEnergy places in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge FE's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, FE currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.