Fitbit for Kids? FIT Considering Smartwatch for Children

Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT ) is reportedly working on a version of Fibit for kids.

A recent report claims that the company has been working for months to develop a version of Fitbit for kids. Several unnamed sources spoke about the matter, but didn’t provide details on how the devices would differ from current ones.

The idea of developing a version of Fitbit for kids makes sense. There’s already been parents using wearables as a way to track their children and that behavior is only expected to increase over time. A Fitbit device with kids in mind could make this easier for parents to do while still letting the kids get their own advantages from it.

While we still don’t know much about a possible version of Fitbit for kids, Bloomberg claims that it may have the ability to track glucose levels. The company has been working to expand its fitness tracker into a health-monitoring device and has been working with glucose monitoring company DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM ).

There’s a large market that a version of Fitbit for kids could tap into. This is due to the current age recommendations for Fitbit. The company currently only suggests users of its wearable devices to be 13 or older. However, the release of a device for kids could help it grow its users well beyond its current level. Either way, the product is still in early development and won’t likely come out for some time yet.

FIT stock was up slightly as of Thursday afternoon.

