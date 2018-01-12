Flagging Earnings Growth Keep Oasis Petroleum (OAS) a Sell

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE:OAS) a Sell. With exclusive fundamental and quantitative analytical tools developed by Louis Navellier, this analytical tool evaluates nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

As one of the 185 companies in the GICS Energy Minerals sector the company is a member of the 132 company Oil & Gas Production GICS industry group within this sector. OAS's market value is $2.1 billion which places it in the top half of its industry group The stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 106 among the 132 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Energy Minerals sector number 18 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil & Gas Production industry group is ranked 99 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The company has received average or below-average scores in 5 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

OAS's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than the industry average, while the rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are much better than average. OAS's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Oasis Petroleum a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure OAS's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system considers the relative value of OAS's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.