Flagging Industry Group Rank Keep Regal Entertainment Group (RGC) a Sell

Currently, Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE:RGC) has a Sell using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

RGC is classified as a member of the 46 company Movies/Entertainment GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 258 company GICS Consumer Services sector. RGC has a market value of $3.6 billion which is in the top half of its industry group The ranking for RGC by Portfolio Grader places it 34 among the 46 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Services sector number 11 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Movies/Entertainment industry group is ranked 97 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The company scores are below-average in 6 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are better than average, while the score for earnings revisions is worse than average. RGC's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Regal Entertainment Group's fundamental scores give RGC a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge RGC's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach takes into account the relative value of RGC's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.