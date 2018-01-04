Flagging Quant Score Make Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) a Sell

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) is one of 134 companies within the Pharmaceuticals GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 779 company GICS Health Care sector. The market value of TEVA is $19.3 billion which falls in the top quarter of its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for TEVA puts it 117 among the 134 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 680 among the 779 companies in the sector, and number 4,039 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

TEVA is rated as a Sell using Louis Navellier's methods for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. TEVA has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Strong Sell to a Sell.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 9 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 52 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores the company has earned are average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

TEVA's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. TEVA's scores for cash flow and return on equity are significantly worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures TEVA's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at TEVA's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of TEVA's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.