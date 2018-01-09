Flopping Quant Score Keep Ford Motor (F) a Sell

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) a Sell. The methodology for investing incorporated in this analytical tool developed by Louis Navellier evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 5 months.

As one of the 116 companies in the GICS Consumer Durables sector the company is a component of the 10 company Motor Vehicles GICS industry group within this sector. F's market value is $53.6 billion which places it in the top half of its industry group F's current Portfolio Grader score places it 9 within the 10 companies in this industry group.

The Consumer Durables sector is ranked number 6 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Motor Vehicles industry group is ranked 88 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

F scores are below-average in 1 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

F's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. F's scores for return on equity and cash flow are noticeably better than its industry group average. Ford Motor's fundamental scores give F a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure F's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, F currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.