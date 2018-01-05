Food Trends 2018: The 10 Top Predictions

What are the top food trends for 2018?

Source: Shutterstock

A list was compiled by GrubHub called “Year in Delivery,” which predicts what the top food trends of the year will be. The selection looks at the top items from 2017, as well as items that are expected to gain momentum throughout the course of this year.

One of the top food trends for 2018 comes in the form of poke, which saw a 643% rise in popularity throughout the course of last year. Here’s the full list for this year, which includes poke at the number two spot:

Lettuce chicken wraps: 184 percent rise in average monthly popularity Poke: 91 percent rise in average monthly popularity Bulgogi bibimbap: 89 percent rise in average monthly popularity Roasted cauliflower: 88 percent rise in average monthly popularity Spicy tonkotsu ramen: 76 percent rise in average monthly popularity Kimchi fries: 75 percent rise in average monthly popularity Cinnamon buns: 74 percent rise in average monthly popularity Pumpkin soup: 64 percent rise in average monthly popularity Brisket sandwich: 54 percent rise in average monthly popularity Yellowtail belly: 54 percent rise in average monthly popularity

It appears as if the year will be another health conscious one as many of the predicted food trends for 2018 include vegetable dishes, but there is still some decadence for those who love delicious food, including brisket sandwiches and cinnamon buns.

Rounding out the top 15 are mini corn dogs, pork belly, brick pressed chicken, shio ramen and Korean fried chicken wings.