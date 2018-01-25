Pro Football News: Vince McMahon to Bring XFL Back in 2020

In pro football news, Vince McMahon plans on bringing back the XFL in 2020.

The WWE founder and chairman announced that he’s seeking to bring back the football league, which takes place during the NFL offseason. The short-lived XFL existed in 2001 and was shut down that same year due to its dangerous philosophy of having less rules than the NFL and encouraging rough play.

McMahon is making the move through a company he formed called Alpha Entertainment, which issued a media advisory on Thursday, noting that the boss would have a “major sports announcement” on Thursday afternoon.

The WWE filed paperwork last month with the Securities and Exchange Commission, noting that McMahon would be selling about $100 million in stock to fund Alpha Entertainment, which was founded to make sports investments such as professional football.

It is unclear whether or not McMahon will be using the name XFL for the league, which he co-owned with NBC back in 2001, but Alpha has chosen to file trademarks for that name.

The original XFL had then-WWF personalities such as Jesse Ventura, Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler as the commentators for the event. While NBC had committed to broadcasting two seasons of the spectacle, the network exited the broadcast contract after the first season, citing poor viewership numbers.

The revival of the league is expected to take place in 2020, but not much more is known about the impending revival of it.