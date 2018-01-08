2018 Ford F-150 Diesel: Release Date, Specs, Price

The 2018 Ford F-150 Diesel (NYSE: F ) is looming on the horizon and it is one of the most exciting pickup trucks of the year.

Source: Ford

The vehicle is slated to be released during the first quarter of 2018, equipped with an impressive tank that offers 30 miles per gallon. It reportedly has the most powerful hauling and towing features in the market.

The upcoming Ford F-150 Diesel includes a 6.7-liter engine to go along with an all-new 3-liter, 6-cylinder diesel to meet the needs of North American drivers. It uses a military-grade aluminum-alloy body developed in the U.S., while the diesel engine was built at a Ford plant in the United Kingdom.

“We know that competing diesels with electric cooling fans have had to dial back on power under extreme heat and altitude, so we decided on a viscous-controlled mechanical fan that has the capacity to move much more air across the radiator and intercooler in extreme conditions,” said David Ives, Ford diesel engine technical specialist.

The Ford F-150 Diesel is also ideal for driving through harsh conditions. It has a mechanical engine-driven fan, along with dual radiator shutters for improved high temperature, as well as high-altitude performance.

There are three versions of the vehicle that range in price from $51,080 to $60,200, depending on what model you choose and what you add onto the truck to enhance its power on the road.

F stock gained 0.2% on Monday.