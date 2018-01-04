Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Upgraded to Buy on Superior Earnings Growth

The current recommendation of Buy for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) has been derived by using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. The shares have been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

With a $27.5 billion market value, FCX ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Metals & Mining, and in the top decile of sector group, Materials, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, Portfolio Grader's current ranking for FCX puts it 32 among the 122 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 66 among the 265 companies in the sector of its Materials sector, and number 1,042 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Materials sector number 4 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Metals & Mining industry group is ranked 20 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Freeport-McMoRan has received above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 3 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

FCX's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. FCX's metric for return on equity is discernibly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Freeport-McMoRan places in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge FCX's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, FCX currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.