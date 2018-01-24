Freeport-McMoRan’s (FCX) Superior Earnings Growth Keep it a Buy

Currently, Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) has a Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

The company is a $28.9 billion in market value component of the Precious Metals GICS industry group where the ranking for FCX by Portfolio Grader places it 22 among the 60 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position. FCX is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 47 among the 150 companies in the sector of its Non-Energy Minerals sector and 1,504 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Non-Energy Minerals sector number 8 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Precious Metals industry group is ranked 49 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Freeport-McMoRan has achieved above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 3 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

FCX's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. FCX's metric for return on equity is noticeably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Freeport-McMoRan places in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view FCX's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, FCX currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.