Funereal Quant Score Keep Sprint (S) a Strong Sell

With a $23,200.0 million market value, Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) ranks in the upper half of its industry group, Wireless Telecommunications, and in the top quarter of its sector group, Communications, in market value. From the prospective of investment attractiveness, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 23 among the 25 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 63 among the 72 companies in the sector, and number 4,314 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks S as a Strong Sell. The methods for investing incorporated in this tool, developed by Louis Navellier, evaluates and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. S has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Communications sector number 7 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Wireless Telecommunications industry group is ranked 51 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Sprint has achieved below-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

S's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. S's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Sprint places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges S's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at S's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, S currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.