Gain Capital Holdings (GCAP) Stock Raised to Buy from a Hold

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) is ranked as a Buy using Louis Navellier's investing approach and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

The company is a constituent of the 139 company Capital Markets GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 757 company GICS Financials sector. GCAP has a market value of $0.5 billion which is in the lower half of its industry group Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 24 among the 139 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Financials sector number 11 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Capital Markets industry group is ranked 43 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

GCAP has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much worse than average, and scores for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average and much better than average respectively. GCAP's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Gain Capital Holdings a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views GCAP's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at GCAP's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, GCAP currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.