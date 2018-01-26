Gaming News: EA, Disney, NFL Team Up on Long-Term Deal

In the latest gaming news, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA ) has teamed up with Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ) and the NFL as part of a long-term partnership.

EA announced a multiyear deal with the NFL, ESPN and Disney XD that surrounds the new Madden NFL 18 video game in order to give the gaming company the rights to broadcast the final rounds of a video game tournament linked to Madden.

The four parties called the deal the first long-term, multi-event competitive gaming network agreement, according to a statement by the companies on Friday. The move comes as the world of video games tournament has becoming as big as ever for both professionals and amateurs.

The deal will bring in league matches from the tournament starting on January 26 of this year and lasting through the final championship game at the start of May.

Known as “esports,” the world of online tournaments brings in a large audience and garners sizable monetary prizes. Some consider the new world of watching others play video games for big prizes to be similar as watching professional football games, with certain gamers attaining a status in their community similar to that of professional athletes.

A number of non-sports video games have also gained traction, including Overwatch, Call of Duty and other RPG and first-person shooters.

EA stock is up 0.6% Friday, while DIS shares popped 1.6%.